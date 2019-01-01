About this product

Try a bit of everything with our new Rest & Mindfulness Sampler! This is a great way to sample a variety of our premium offerings at a great value. Each order serves up a flight of three, individually packaged, 3.5g hemp flowers. There is a huge difference in the quality of hemp grown for extraction or industrial products and hemp grown specifically for the CBD flower. From the cultivation, to the slow-dry process, to the 60-day cure, Berkshire CBD's premium hemp flower is a true standout in both it's quality and integrity. The Connoisseur's menu is a perfect choice for those looking to dive in and explore a premier showcase of the very best in hemp flower. A great option for both those new to CBD flower, and the seasoned connoisseur alike! The current line up in this package includes Suver Haze, Special Sauce and Hawaiian Haze.