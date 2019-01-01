About this product
Sweet earth, Lime and Diesel, are the major notes that move through this wonderful hemp flower. Tightly trimmed and dense, this CBD flower exudes bold flavor and attitude in all the right places. Flexing with nose and flavor, these smokable hemp buds are a CBD rich powerhouse perfect for flower enthusiasts.
About this brand
We are a family-owned farm dedicated to sourcing the best CBD flower and buds available. We work closely with small farms who use all organic practices to grow our high quality hemp buds. All of our hemp flower is slow dried, 60 day cured, hand trimmed and grown outdoors without the use of any chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.