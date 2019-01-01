 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Berkshire CBD

Try a bit of everything with our Taster's Menu! This is a great way to sample a variety of our premium offerings at a great value. Each order serves up a flight of four, individually packaged, 1g bags of high CBD hemp flower each with a unique terpene profile. The tasters menu will rotate with our current offerings, depending on what is being offered, and is a great sampling flight for anyone who is looking for a little variety in their hemp flower experience. The perfect choice for those new to hemp flower and the seasoned connoisseur alike! The current line up includes Special Sauce, Elektra, Sour Space Candy, and Suver Haze.

We are a family-owned farm dedicated to sourcing the best CBD flower and buds available. We work closely with small farms who use all organic practices to grow our high quality hemp buds. All of our hemp flower is slow dried, 60 day cured, hand trimmed and grown outdoors without the use of any chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.