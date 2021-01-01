 Loading…

1:1 Strawberry Lemonade Full Spectrum Chews 200mg 20-pack

by Berkshire Roots

About this product

BR's in house chews are crafted to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our chews are noted for a vibrant cerebral euphoria that may ignite creativity. All BR Chews are made with natural flavoring and natural food coloring derived from plants and vegetables. Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Full Spectrum EHO Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg

About this brand

We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

