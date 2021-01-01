 Loading…

Hybrid

10th Planet

by Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots Cannabis Flower 10th Planet

About this product

The mysterious 10th planet discovered by NASA in '05 Classification: Hybrid (balanced) Breeder: Ethos Lineage: Planet of the Grapes R1 x The "Pluto Cut" of the Quattro Kush Aromas/Flavors: Heavy grape citrus with undertones of gas and spice. Patient's Report: Good for anxiety + lightly relaxing + mood stabilizer + clear minded + cerebral Notes & Effects: Balanced strain for social situations.

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

About this strain

10th Planet

10th Planet
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Ethos Genetics crossed Planet of the Grapes and the Pluto cut of Quattro Kush to create this calyx-heavy strain that is out of this solar system. Flavors and aromas are heavy on the grape and citrus notes, and backed by thick, skunky spice and gas undertones. As for effects, this strong strain will put you in sedative and blissful haze.

