10th Planet Pre-Roll 1g
by Berkshire RootsWrite a review
About this product
The mysterious 10th planet discovered by NASA in '05 Classification: Hybrid (balanced) Lineage: Planet of the Grapes R1 x The "Pluto Cut" of the Quattro Kush Aromas/Flavors: Heavy grape citrus with undertones of gas and spice. Patient's Report: Good for anxiety + lightly relaxing + mood stabilizer + clear minded + cerebral Notes & Effects: Good strain for social situations. Test results may vary. Delivery Method: Inhalation Method of Consumption: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
About this strain
10th Planet
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Ethos Genetics crossed Planet of the Grapes and the Pluto cut of Quattro Kush to create this calyx-heavy strain that is out of this solar system. Flavors and aromas are heavy on the grape and citrus notes, and backed by thick, skunky spice and gas undertones. As for effects, this strong strain will put you in sedative and blissful haze.
