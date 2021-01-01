 Loading…

Hybrid

10th Planet Pre-Roll 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots Cannabis Pre-rolls 10th Planet Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The mysterious 10th planet discovered by NASA in '05 Classification: Hybrid (balanced) Lineage: Planet of the Grapes R1 x The "Pluto Cut" of the Quattro Kush Aromas/Flavors: Heavy grape citrus with undertones of gas and spice. Patient's Report: Good for anxiety + lightly relaxing + mood stabilizer + clear minded + cerebral Notes & Effects: Good strain for social situations. Test results may vary. Delivery Method: Inhalation Method of Consumption: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

About this strain

10th Planet

10th Planet
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Ethos Genetics crossed Planet of the Grapes and the Pluto cut of Quattro Kush to create this calyx-heavy strain that is out of this solar system. Flavors and aromas are heavy on the grape and citrus notes, and backed by thick, skunky spice and gas undertones. As for effects, this strong strain will put you in sedative and blissful haze.

