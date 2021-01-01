2:1 CBD Capsules 100mg 20-pack
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
BR's in house made CBD 2:1 capsules are crafted with coconut oil and BR distillate. Capsules are a great option for patrons seeking measured doses, discreet ingestion and long lasting symptom relief. Capsules are a cannabis product for edible consumption in which essential components of the cannabis plant are infused into capsules and ingested orally. *Capsules contain gelatin Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 15-120 Minutes Average Duration: 4-8 Hours
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
