2:1 CBD Capsules 200mg 10-pack
by Berkshire Roots
About this product
BR's in house made CBD 2:1 capsules are crafted with coconut oil and BR distillate. Capsules are a great option for patrons seeking measured doses, discreet ingestion and long lasting symptom relief. Capsules are a cannabis product for edible consumption in which essential components of the cannabis plant are infused into capsules and ingested orally. *Capsules Contain Gelatin*** *Contains Tree Nuts *** TAC/Bottle: 221.7 mg CBD/bottle: 146.3 mg TAC/Serving 22.1 mg THC/Bottle: 67.6 mg Directions: Take One Capsule as Needed Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 15-120 Minutes Average Duration: 4-8 Hours Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Cannabis Distillate
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
