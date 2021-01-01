 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. 2:1 CBD Distillate Dispenser 1g

2:1 CBD Distillate Dispenser 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Br's in house CBD 2:1 distillate is one of our most versatile products. Our raw distillate can be used to make edibles and more. Please speak with your Berkshire Roots Patient Service Associate for more recommendations. Test results may vary Consumption Method: Inhalation, Ingestion, Sublingual, Topical Average Onset: Range depending on consumption method Average Duration: Range depending on consumption method

We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

