2:1 Tangie Cartridge 0.5g
Our Tangie Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house 2:1 CBD/THC Distillate and renowned Tangie Terpene profile. . Ask our GSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges! Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff *THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS *WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH WHEN INHALED
Berkshire Roots
Tangie
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
