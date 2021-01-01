 Loading…

3:1 Strawberry Lemonade Full Spectrum Chews 200mg 10-pack

by Berkshire Roots

This unique 1:3 ratio is perfect for those who want the potential benefit of CBD for ailments such as depression, nausea and insomnia, while still retaining the classic euphoric and uplifting effects of THC. Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Full Spectrum EHO Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg or 1 chew

We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

