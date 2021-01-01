 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. 413 Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg 20-piece

413 Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg 20-piece

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Edibles Chocolates 413 Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg 20-piece

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

INGREDIENTS: Organic Dark Couverture Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cacao Butter) Organic Cacao Butter, Cannabis Distillate ALLERGENS: Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 60-120 Minutes Average Duration: 6-12 Hours Starting Dose: 5-10mg

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review