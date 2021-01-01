413 Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg 20-piece
by Berkshire Roots
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
INGREDIENTS: Organic Dark Couverture Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cacao Butter) Organic Cacao Butter, Cannabis Distillate ALLERGENS: Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 60-120 Minutes Average Duration: 6-12 Hours Starting Dose: 5-10mg
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA
