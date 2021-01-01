413 Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg 20-piece
About this product
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Unsweetened Chocolate, Soy Lecithin (emulsifier), Natural Vanilla Extract) Organic Cacao Butter, Cannabis Distillate ALLERGENS: Contains: Milk, soy and tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 60-120 Minutes Average Duration: 6-12 Hours Starting Dose: 5-10mg
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
