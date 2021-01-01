Bangin Blues Sugar Wax 1g
by Berkshire Roots
About this product
BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids. Classification: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning) Breeder: Dragon Flame Genetics Lineage: HD Blues X Bangi Haze Aroma/Flavors: Blueberry, lemon, haze, sweet funk. Patient's Report: Good for stress and anxiety. Light body effect, happiness, euphoria Extraction Method: EHO Method of Consumption: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
