 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Bangin Blues Sugar Wax 1g

Bangin Blues Sugar Wax 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Concentrates Solvent Bangin Blues Sugar Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids. Classification: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning) Breeder: Dragon Flame Genetics Lineage: HD Blues X Bangi Haze Aroma/Flavors: Blueberry, lemon, haze, sweet funk. Patient's Report: Good for stress and anxiety. Light body effect, happiness, euphoria Extraction Method: EHO Method of Consumption: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review