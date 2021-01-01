About this product

BR's NEW in-house Full Spectrum Indica chews bring forth a synergistic effect meant to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our Indica chews are noted for a calming cerebral sensation that may enhance relaxation. All BR chews are naturally colored using plants and vegetables! Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Can Sugar Gelatin, Malic Acid, MCT Oil, Natural Flavoring, Natural Coloring (Derived from Purple Carrots), Full Spectrum Indica Cannabis Extract. Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg