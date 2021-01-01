 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Berries & Cream Full Spectrum Indica Chews 100mg 20-pack

Berries & Cream Full Spectrum Indica Chews 100mg 20-pack

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Edibles Candy Berries & Cream Full Spectrum Indica Chews 100mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

BR's NEW in-house Full Spectrum Indica chews bring forth a synergistic effect meant to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our Indica chews are noted for a calming cerebral sensation that may enhance relaxation. All BR chews are naturally colored using plants and vegetables! Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Can Sugar Gelatin, Malic Acid, MCT Oil, Natural Flavoring, Natural Coloring (Derived from Purple Carrots), Full Spectrum Indica Cannabis Extract. Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review