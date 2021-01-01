 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blue Chemeleon Wax 1g

Blue Chemeleon Wax 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Concentrates Solvent Blue Chemeleon Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Classification: Hybrid Breeder: Berkshire Roots In House Cross Lineage: Orange Chemeleon x Blueberry Cookies Aromas/Flavors: Sweet, diesel, and citrus. Patients report: May help with depression, anxiety, slight pain, creativity. Notes and Effects: Uplifting mentally and physically, very good for social situations, not over the top, cerebral and helps focus at the same time. A refined aroma of dried citrus with a hint of stone fruit. Delicate sponge like cake consistency with a beautiful golden color. The most unique concentrate the house has put forward. Test results may vary. Extraction Method: EHO Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review