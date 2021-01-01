Chalice CBD Rich Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
About this product
Bred Exclusively for Berkshire Roots CBD Rich Lineage: ACDC X Cinderella 99 Flavor + Scent: Cherry Sweetness Breeder: Cultivate Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA
