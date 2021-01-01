 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chalice CBD Rich Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

Chalice CBD Rich Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Cannabis Pre-rolls Chalice CBD Rich Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bred Exclusively for Berkshire Roots CBD Rich Lineage: ACDC X Cinderella 99 Flavor + Scent: Cherry Sweetness Breeder: Cultivate Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review