Classification: Indica Breeder: Cali Connection Lineage: Chemdawg 91 x SFV OG Kush Aromas/Flavors: Referred to as the “dead fruit cut” we’ve got some pungent aromas going on. An earthy fragrance with notes of some slightly “off” fruit with noticeable pops of pine, lemon and woodyness. As well as some slight undertones of diesel. May help with pain + insomnia + anxiety + depression Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + A-Pinene Notes & Effects: Feelings of amusement mood elevation, euphoria and giggles are common. A stimulating cerebral effect that can result in increased focus and introspection. The effect lends itself to a present and relaxed effect, that can aid in calming muscles, jitters and may dampen chronic pain. Test results may vary. Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff