Deadhead OG Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
About this product
Classification: Indica Breeder: Cali Connection Lineage: Chemdawg 91 x SFV OG Kush Aromas/Flavors: Referred to as the “dead fruit cut” we’ve got some pungent aromas going on. An earthy fragrance with notes of some slightly “off” fruit with noticeable pops of pine, lemon and woodyness. As well as some slight undertones of diesel. Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + A-Pinene Reported Effects: Feelings of amusement mood elevation, euphoria and giggles are common. A stimulating cerebral effect that can result in increased focus and introspection. The effect lends itself to a present and relaxed effect, that can aid in calming muscles, jitters and may dampen chronic pain. May help with pain + insomnia + anxiety + depression
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
About this strain
Deadhead OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Deadhead OG is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog 91 with SFV OG Kush. This strain, sometimes simpy referred to as "Dead Head", is beloved by experienced cannabis consumers for its high potency and reliability to produce a long-lasting body high. The effects are cerebral, physically stimulating and mentally relaxing. Those who are new to cannabis or have a low THC tolerance should use caution with DeadHead OG. This strain pairs best with lazy activities, like watching TV or playing video games. Consumers say Deadhead OG tastes hearty, with notes of pine and earth. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 63 days.
