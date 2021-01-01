About this product
FLKR LYTR is a novel lighter accessory; a perfect blend of the popular fidget spinner and a lighter case. With Cannabis as a new lifestyle culture, get your FLKR LYTR today and stand out from the crowd as the redefined Canna consumer. *Lighter not included
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.