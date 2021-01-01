 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Lighters
  5. FLKR LYTR w/ Lighter

FLKR LYTR w/ Lighter

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Smoking Lighters FLKR LYTR w/ Lighter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

FLKR LYTR is a novel lighter accessory; a perfect blend of the popular fidget spinner and a lighter case. With Cannabis as a new lifestyle culture, get your FLKR LYTR today and stand out from the crowd as the redefined Canna consumer. *Classic Bic Lighter included

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review