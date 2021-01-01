Grand Daddy Purple Cartridge 0.5g
by Berkshire RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house Distillate and renowned GDP Terpene profile. The GDP Terpene profile is prominent in B-Myrcene, Limonene, and B-Caryophyllene among many others terpenes. Grand Daddy Purple has a robust fruity flavor with notes of berry and grape. Ask our PSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges! Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff This product has been tested for contaminants, including Vitamin E Acetate, with no adverse findings. WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH WHEN INHALED.
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Grandaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "G Purps," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP", "Gridlock," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.