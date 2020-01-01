 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Grape Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack

Grape Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Edibles Candy Grape Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

BR's in house chews are crafted to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our Grape chews contains a flavor profile that is bright and nostalgic. Our chews are noted for a vibrant cerebral euphoria that ignites creativity. Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, gelatin, Malic Acid, Artificial Flavoring, MCT Oil, Cannabis Extract, Mineral Oil (releasing agent) Allergen: May contain tree nuts Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 15-120 Minutes Average Duration: 4-10 Hours Starting Dose: 5-10mg

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo