Great White Shark / * Also known as "White Shark" or PeaceMaker" Classification: Indica Breeder: The Green House Seed Co. Lineage: Super Skunk #1 x Brazilian x South Indian Sativa Aromas/Flavors: Bold fruity aromas of grape and blueberries with notes of sweet citrus and gas. Flavor profiles hit on some skunky and sweet notes with pops of peppery clove. May help with pain + depression + PTSD + stress + nausea + loss of appetite Dominate Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene + A-Pinene + Limonene Notes & Effects: The GWS is known to have potent, long lasting effects with a quick onset. Cannabis consumers have reported an inhalation experience that will quickly lull you to into an enjoyable euphoria