Great White Shark Pre-Roll 1g
by Berkshire RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Great White Shark / * Also known as "White Shark" or PeaceMaker" Classification: Indica Breeder: The Green House Seed Co. Lineage: Super Skunk #1 x Brazilian x South Indian Sativa Aromas/Flavors: Bold fruity aromas of grape and blueberries with notes of sweet citrus and gas. Flavor profiles hit on some skunky and sweet notes with pops of peppery clove. May help with pain + depression + PTSD + stress + nausea + loss of appetite Dominate Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene + A-Pinene + Limonene Notes & Effects: The GWS is known to have potent, long lasting effects with a quick onset. Cannabis consumers have reported an inhalation experience that will quickly lull you to into an enjoyable euphoria
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
About this strain
Great White Shark
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Great White Shark, also known as "Peacemaker" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Skunk #1 with South American and South Indian Sativa. This strain produces a strong, body buzz effect that is euphoric and comes on quickly. Great White Shark has a bold, fruity aroma with undertones of skunk. This strain is commonly used for treating symptoms of chronic pain and should be reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say this strain grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Great White Shark buds are white with a blanket of crystals outlined with orange and brown hairs. This strain won the 1997 Cannabis Cup.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.