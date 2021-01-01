 Loading…

Hybrid

Mandarin Cookies Sugar Wax 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Mandarin Cookies Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

Classification: Hybrid Breeder: Ethos Lineage: Forum Cut Cookies x Mandarin Sunset Aromas/flavors: Sweet, citrus, diesel Patient's report: Great for relaxing that won't leave you glued to the couch while being uplifted.

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
Berkshire Roots is a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

