Mandarin Cookies Sugar Wax 1g
by Berkshire RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Classification: Hybrid Breeder: Ethos Lineage: Forum Cut Cookies x Mandarin Sunset Aromas/flavors: Sweet, citrus, diesel Patient's report: Great for relaxing that won’t leave you glued to the couch while being uplifted.
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
About this strain
Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.