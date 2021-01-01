About this product

Berkshire Roots continues to innovate – We are excited announce our No.6 Depot collaboration! Our high grade chocolate and addition of No. 6 Depot coffee is the first foray into our new premium line of products. This special edition Cold Brew Chocolate Bar is a unique opportunity to highlight our friends at the No. 6 Depot Roastery and Café. A local West Stockbridge roastery and café that pride themselves and hold true many of the same high standards and values and that we hold at Berkshire Roots. INGREDIENTS: Organic Dark Couverture Chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cacao butter), N° 6 Depot No Ordinary Cold Brew, Organic Cacao Butter, Cannabis Distillate ALERGENS: Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 60-120 Minutes Average Duration: 6-12 Hours Starting Dose: 5-10mg