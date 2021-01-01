OGKB 2.0 BX Badder 1g
About this product
BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids. Classification: Indica Breeder: Mycotek Lineage: OGKB 2.0 x Hell Breath Aroma/Flavors: Earthy, pine and diesel Patient's Report: Heavy psychedelic effects. Recommended for nighttime use. May help with sleep + pain relief + appetite stimulant. Couch lock. Test results may vary Delivery Method: Inhalation Method of Consumption: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
About this strain
OGKB
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
OGKB, also known as OG Kush Breath, is a hybrid marijuana strain that is believed to be a descendant of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain provides heavy, head-to-toe effects and is ideal for consumers looking for long-lasting relief of stress, insomnia, or chronic pain. OGKB has an earthy and herbal aroma with nutty, berry overtones, and its flavor adds a touch of vanilla. Growers say this strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple, with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes.
