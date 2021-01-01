 Loading…

Orange Chemeleon Roots Rocks 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots Concentrates Solventless Orange Chemeleon Roots Rocks 1g

Did you say Moon Rocks? No, we said ROOTS ROCKS! These gorgeous buds got a spa day! Dunked in a luxurious RSO bath and rolled in kief, they’re ready for their closeup! Classification: Sativa Breeder: Mycotek Lineage: Tangie (H) X Thank You Jerry (H) Aromas/Flavors: Dominant tangerine scents with a citrusy taste followed up with some of the most gassy/ fuelly flavors we have on the menu. Reported Effects: A major boost in energy and overall mood uplift.

We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

