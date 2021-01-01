 Loading…

Orange Chemeleon Sugar Wax 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots Concentrates Solvent Orange Chemeleon Sugar Wax 1g

Classification: Sativa Breeder: Mycotek Lineage: Tangie (H) X Thank You Jerry (H) Aromas/Flavors: Dominant tangerine scents with a citrusy taste followed up with some of the most gassy/ fuelly flavors we have on the menu. Patient's Report having a major boost in energy and overall mood uplift. Test results may vary. Extraction Method: EHO Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff

We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

