Orange Chemeleon Sugar Wax 1g
About this product
Classification: Sativa Breeder: Mycotek Lineage: Tangie (H) X Thank You Jerry (H) Aromas/Flavors: Dominant tangerine scents with a citrusy taste followed up with some of the most gassy/ fuelly flavors we have on the menu. Patient's Report having a major boost in energy and overall mood uplift. Test results may vary. Extraction Method: EHO Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
