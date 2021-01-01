About this product

BR's NEW in-house Full Spectrum Sativa chews bring forth a synergistic effect meant to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our Sativa chews are noted for a vibrant cerebral euphoria that may enhance creativity. All BR chews are naturally colored using plants and vegetables! Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Full Spectrum Sativa Cannabis Extract Allergens: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg