Pineapple Express Cartridge 1g
by Berkshire RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house Distillate and renowned Pineapple Express Terpene profile. The Pineapple Express Terpene profile is prominent in B-Myrcene, Limonene, and Terpinolene among many others terpenes. Pineapple Express has a flavor reminiscent of pineapple, pine, with a hint of cedar. Ask our PSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges! Test results may vary. Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff *THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS *WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH WHEN INHALED
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. This strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.