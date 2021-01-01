 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Pink Lemonade Chews 200mg 20-pack
Hybrid

Pink Lemonade Chews 200mg 20-pack

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Edibles Candy Pink Lemonade Chews 200mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

BR's in house chews are crafted to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our chews are noted for a vibrant cerebral euphoria that may ignite creativity. All BR Chews are made with natural flavoring and natural food coloring derived from plants and vegetables. Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Distillate. Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg or 1 chew

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review