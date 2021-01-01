Pink Lemonade Chews 200mg 20-pack
BR's in house chews are crafted to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our chews are noted for a vibrant cerebral euphoria that may ignite creativity. All BR Chews are made with natural flavoring and natural food coloring derived from plants and vegetables. Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Distillate. Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg or 1 chew
Berkshire Roots
Pink Lemonade
Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
