Hybrid

Redvine Jackie Shatter 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids. Classification: Sativa Breeder: Madd Farmer Genetics Lineage: Redvine Kush X Purple Jackie Aromas/Flavors: Earthy flavor with hints of grape, tart. Patient's Report: Energizing + Appetite stimulant. A very social strain Test results may vary. Extraction Method: EHO Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

About this strain

Redvine Jackie

Redvine Jackie

Redvine Jackie is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Redvine Jackie - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

