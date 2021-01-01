Redvine Jackie Shatter 1g
BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids. Classification: Sativa Breeder: Madd Farmer Genetics Lineage: Redvine Kush X Purple Jackie Aromas/Flavors: Earthy flavor with hints of grape, tart. Patient's Report: Energizing + Appetite stimulant. A very social strain Test results may vary. Extraction Method: EHO Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff
Redvine Jackie is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Redvine Jackie - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
