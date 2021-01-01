Sacari Badder 1g
by Berkshire RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Classification: Sativa Breeder: Sanctuary Gardens Lineage: Super Critical Silver Haze (I) X The Purps (Mendocino Purple 4XBX) (S) Aroma/Flavors: Lemon + blueberry, slightly astringent, tart. Patient's Report: Good for morning/daytime use. Promotes laughter + socialization. Mood enhancer. Mind + body high. Extraction Method: Fresh Frozen EHO Method of Consumption: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.