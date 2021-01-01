 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sacari Badder 1g

Sacari Badder 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Concentrates Solvent Sacari Badder 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Classification: Sativa Breeder: Sanctuary Gardens Lineage: Super Critical Silver Haze (I) X The Purps (Mendocino Purple 4XBX) (S) Aroma/Flavors: Lemon + blueberry, slightly astringent, tart. Patient's Report: Good for morning/daytime use. Promotes laughter + socialization. Mood enhancer. Mind + body high. Extraction Method: Fresh Frozen EHO Method of Consumption: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review