 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Shire Wolf Shatter 1g

Shire Wolf Shatter 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Concentrates Solvent Shire Wolf Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Category: Hybrid Breeder: Berkshire Roots Lineage: Silverfox x Snowdog Aromas/ Flavors: Lemony, gassy, with a piney follow up. Patients Report: If you’re a fan of the Snowdog you’re going to dig this blend. Effects take off with a bright and uplifting introduction with those warm and fuzzy anti-anxiety effects that we all love from Snowdog, and gently bringing you back down with some smooth euphoria and relaxing body feels. This shatter has a rich terpene profile with clean citrusy taste buds and notes of earthy vibes. Notes and Effects: Pulls in a skunky lineage from multiple parents from the fruity/berry/cheesy side of the skunk line. Test results may vary. Extraction Method: EHO Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review