BR's NEW in-house Full Spectrum Hybrid chews bring forth a synergistic effect meant to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. All BR chews are naturally colored using plants and vegetables! Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Distillate, less than 2 % Citric and Tartaric Acid. Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 60 - 120 Minutes Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg