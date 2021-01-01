About this product

BR's in house chews are crafted to appeal to patrons with a multitude of needs. Our chews are noted for a vibrant cerebral euphoria that may ignite creativity. All BR Chews are made with natural flavoring and natural food coloring derived from plants and vegetables. Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (Derived from Plants and Vegetables), Cannabis Distillate, less than 2 % Citric and Tartaric Acid. Allergen: Contains tree nuts. Manufactured in a factory that handles tree nuts and may contain traces. Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 30 - 120 Minutes Average Duration: 6 – 12 Hours Starting Dose: 3 – 5mg or 1 chew