Hybrid

Stardawg Pre-Roll 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Stardawg Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Classification: Indica Breeder: Top Dawg Lineage: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg Aromas/Flavors: Pungent earthy aromas with diesel and pine. Dank and lingering aromatic notes, best detected upon breaking flower open or grinding. Lemony and pine notes flavors on the exhale. Reported Effects: May help with sleep + anxiety + loss of appetite + depression. Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + Limonene Notes & Effects: This strain offers a truly balanced and potent effect. Effects are reported to be cerebral and stimulating with a euphoric body sensation Test results may vary. Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff

About this brand

Berkshire Roots
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

About this strain

Stardawg

Stardawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

