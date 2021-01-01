About this product

Stardawg, (Corey Haim Cut) (This cut is regarded as the heaviest hitter of all the Stardawg phenos.) Corey Haim was an child actor in the 80s famous for films like The Lost Boys, Lucas and License to Drive. Classification: Indica Breeder: Top Dawg Lineage: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg Aromas/Flavors: Pungent earthy aromas with diesel and pine. Dank and lingering aromatic notes, best detected upon breaking flower open or grinding. Lemony and pine notes flavors on the exhale. Reported Effects: May help with sleep + anxiety + loss of appetite + depression. Dominate Terpenes: B-Myrcene + B-Caryophyllene + Limonene Notes & Effects: This strain offers a truly balanced and potent effect. Effects are reported to be cerebral and stimulating with a euphoric body sensation Consumption Method: Inhalation Starting Dose: 1 Puff Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours