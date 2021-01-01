 Loading…

Sativa

by Berkshire Roots

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Strawberry Cough Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house THC Distillate and renowned Strawberry Cough Terpene profile. Ask our GSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges! Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff *THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS *WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH WHEN INHALED

About this brand

We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

