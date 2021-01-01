About this product

Our Tangie Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house THC Distillate and renowned Tangie Terpene profile. The Tangie Terpene profile is prominent in B-Caryophyllene, B-Myrcene, and Linalool among many others terpenes. Ask our PSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges! Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff *THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS *WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH WHEN INHALED