Tangie Cartridge 1g
by Berkshire Roots
Our Tangie Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house THC Distillate and renowned Tangie Terpene profile. The Tangie Terpene profile is prominent in B-Caryophyllene, B-Myrcene, and Linalool among many others terpenes. Ask our PSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges! Test results may vary. Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff *THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS *WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH WHEN INHALED
Berkshire Roots
Tangie
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
