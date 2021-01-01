 Loading…

THC Capsules 100mg 20-pack

by Berkshire Roots

About this product

BR's in house made THC capsules are crafted with coconut oil and BR distillate. Capsules are a great option for patrons seeking measured doses, discreet ingestion and long lasting symptom relief. Capsules are a cannabis product for edible consumption in which essential components of the cannabis plant are infused into capsules and ingested orally.*** *VEGAN *Contains Tree Nuts *** Directions: Take One Capsule as Needed Pill Color: White/White Delivery Method: Ingestion Average Onset: 15-120 Minutes Average Duration: 4-8 Hours Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Cannabis Distillate

About this brand

We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

