  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. THC Full Spectrum Sativa Ensemble Oil Dispenser 1g

THC Full Spectrum Sativa Ensemble Oil Dispenser 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Full Spectrum Sativa Ensemble Oil Berkshire Roots Extraction Team has dropped their latest creation Ensemble Oil. A little flashier than a distillate but not quite an RSO either. Similar to a concentrate in that it still contains all of the cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes. This is a full spectrum, full plant extract, EHO extracted, and decarbed with a variety of ways to enjoy it. This could be used to create your own full spectrum edibles, dabbed, painting a joint or a bowl, or even consuming in a similar fashion to RSO. Ask one of our BR crew to lay out all the possibilities and pro tips with this super versatile new product!

We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

