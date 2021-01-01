 Loading…

Uplift THC Tincture 450mg

by Berkshire Roots

BR in house tinctures are carefully crafted for simple controlled dosing, ensuring accuracy and ease. BR's uplift tincture is a blend of Cannabis Distillate, Jack Herer Terpenes and MCT oil (medium chain triglycerides). Patient's report that the uplifting Jack Herer Terpene profile and Cannabis Distillate provide a stimulating cerebral euphoria. Sublingual Application: Under the Tongue Onset: 15-60 minutes (results may vary) Duration: 1-4 Hours Average Starting Dose: 3-5 drops

We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

