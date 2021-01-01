Vortex Shatter 1g
by Berkshire RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
BR's extraction team takes pride in offering superior quality concentrates. Utilizing ethanol (solvent) extraction to make EHO, we are able to capture an array of Terpenes and active Cannabinoids. Classification: Sativa Breeder: TGA Genetics-Subcool Lineage: Space Queen (H) X Apollo 13 (H) Aromas/Flavors: Sweet + sour lemon + tropical mango Patient's Report: Balanced combo of body euphoria + mental stimulation good for chores. Energetic. Test results may vary. Extraction Method: EHO Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
About this strain
Vortex
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Vortex by Subcool's The Dank is a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain whose potency will pull you into a whirling mass of euphoria like a cosmic riptide. Its celestial parents Space Queen and Apollo 13 pass on a sweet and sour lemon aroma accented by notes of tropical mango, while its inherited effects can range from racy and energetic to heavy and disorienting. The staggering THC content of Vortex has won this sativa several awards including High Times' Best Sativa in 2010 and the High Times "Top 10" in 2007.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.