 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. WIFI Alien Kush Badder 1g
Indica

WIFI Alien Kush Badder 1g

by Berkshire Roots

Write a review
Berkshire Roots Concentrates Solvent WIFI Alien Kush Badder 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Classification: Indica Lineage: The White x Fire Alien Kush Aromas/Flavors: Rich and earthy with oaky notes, a sweet and sour terpene profile. Patient's Report: May help with anxiety Notes & Effects: Slightly cloudy but very functional without your eyelids closing.

About this brand

Berkshire Roots Logo
We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

About this strain

Wifi 43

Wifi 43
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

White Fire 43 is a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review