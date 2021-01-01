 Loading…

  5. WiFi Alien Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

WiFi Alien Kush Pre-Roll 1g

by Berkshire Roots

About this product

Classification: Indica Leaning Lineage: The White x Fire Alien Kush Aromas/Flavors: Rich and earthy with oaky notes, a sweet and sour terpene profile. Patient's Report: May help with anxiety Notes & Effects: Slightly cloudy but very functional without your eyelids closing.

About this brand

We are a multi-award winning cannabis dispensary that serves Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers in Pittsfield, MA and Adult-Use Customers in East Boston, MA

About this strain

Wifi 43

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

White Fire 43 is a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.

