Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our Distillate Cartridge is made with BR's in house Distillate and patron favorite Zkittlez Terpene profile. The Zkittlez Terpene profile is prominent in B-Myrcene, Limonene, a-Pinene, and B-caryophyllene among many others terpenes. Zkittlez has a flavor reminiscent of citrus fruit and peppery undertones. Ask our PSA's for information on our BR batteries that work perfectly with our cartridges! Test results may vary. Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff *THIS PRODUCT HAS BEEN TESTED FOR CONTAMINANTS, INCLUDING VITAMIN E ACETATE, WITH NO ADVERSE FINDINGS *WARNING: VAPORIZER PRODUCTS MAY CONTAIN HARMFUL INGREDIENTS HARMFUL TO HEALTH WHEN INHALED
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
About this strain
Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Linalool
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
